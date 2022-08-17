Resident claims 'unsightly' stairs in Sandy have become 'safety hazard'

A pensioner in Sandy is urging Grand Union Housing to mend its "unsightly" stairs, which she claims are "a safety hazard".

Pauline Melton, 77, claims that the company's properties on East Road desperately need repairing and repainting, as material is peeling away and side panels are suffering from rust.

The stairs are outside the properties and lead up to the first floor flats.

The flat block stairs on East Road, Sandy. Image: Pauline Melton.

Pauline claimed: "It's unsightly and just depressing to look at. It's also a safety hazard - children could touch the rusting and peeling paint.

"The stairs were last painted about 15 years ago and we were informed that they would be repainted this year; so far nothing has happened."

A Grand Union Housing spokesman said: "As part of our commitment to safety and quality, we are looking to repair the concrete and replace the handrails and side panels on these types of staircases, to ensure that they remain safe to use for all residents and are pleasing to look at too.

"We apologise to Ms Melton that the staircases currently look so unattractive and would like to reassure all of our affected customers that this project is in hand.

"We will carry out repairs as soon as possible, but due to the specialist nature of the work involved, they are expected to take some time to complete.

"We will update all affected customers with timescales as soon as we can.