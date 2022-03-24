Sandy Town Council 'goes electric' with eco-friendly truck

Sandy Town Council has invested in an eco-friendly truck as it takes steps to reduce carbon emissions before 2030.

Underlining its commitment to the environment and completing one of the actions within its Environmental Plan, Sandy Town Council has confirmed the purchase of a new electric utility vehicle to replace a diesel truck which is coming to the end of its life.

Following several months of research and a number of successful demonstrations, the council agreed that the new eco-friendly, efficient and long-range all-electric truck would offer a versatile solution for the council’s town and green spaces maintenance.

Photo: Etesia

Town Mayor, Cllr Pettitt said: “With 2030 in mind, I warmly welcome the decision taken by the council.

"This compact, all-electric vehicle with zero CO2 emissions will provide our outdoor team with greater flexibility in the way they work throughout the town, given its compact design and off-road capabilities, most especially in the cemetery, recreation and amenity areas and the Pinnacle and Sand Hills.

"The battery will have sufficient range for a full day’s work and can serve as a power source for additional rechargeable, portable equipment such as power saws and strimmers, thus reducing and in time eliminating our carbon footprint.”

Photo: Etesia