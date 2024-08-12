Support Tourettes Action and CHUMS at Mayor's Charity Walk around Biggleswade Green Wheel

The poster for the charity event, and right, Mayor Councillor Mark Foster. Images: Biggleswade Town Council.

People are invited to get their walking boots on and attend a charity stroll round Biggleswade's Green Wheel.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor, Councillor Mark Foster, has organised the event in aid of two causes – Tourettes Action and CHUMS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity challenge will take place on Sunday, September 22, at 9.30am and finish at approximately 12.30pm.

Biggleswade Town Council stated: "The Mayor and Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity will host a walk through part of the Green Wheel to help raise money for the Mayor’s chosen charities.

"It will encompass around 4.3 miles, will begin in the Dan Albone Car Park, and end around the Saxon Leisure Centre."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor recently held a quiz night for the two charities, and told the Chronicle that he has chosen to support Tourettes Action because his wife, Amy, has the condition.

Meanwhile, he admires CHUMS for its work to help young people’s mental wellbeing.

For tickets to the 'Mayor's Charity Walk', please click here. Entry is £5 per person.