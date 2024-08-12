Support Tourettes Action and CHUMS at Mayor's Charity Walk around Biggleswade Green Wheel
Mayor, Councillor Mark Foster, has organised the event in aid of two causes – Tourettes Action and CHUMS.
The charity challenge will take place on Sunday, September 22, at 9.30am and finish at approximately 12.30pm.
Biggleswade Town Council stated: "The Mayor and Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity will host a walk through part of the Green Wheel to help raise money for the Mayor’s chosen charities.
"It will encompass around 4.3 miles, will begin in the Dan Albone Car Park, and end around the Saxon Leisure Centre."
The Mayor recently held a quiz night for the two charities, and told the Chronicle that he has chosen to support Tourettes Action because his wife, Amy, has the condition.
Meanwhile, he admires CHUMS for its work to help young people’s mental wellbeing.
For tickets to the 'Mayor's Charity Walk', please click here. Entry is £5 per person.
