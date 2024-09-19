Biggleswade train station. Image supplied by Julian Vaughan.

Disability campaigners claim that "the public deserves honesty" as frustrations rise amid delays to step free access at Biggleswade train station.

Bedfordshire Rail Access Network (BRAN) recently met with Network Rail to discuss plans for lifts, after it was revealed that work for the end of August/early September was being postponed as the cost of the supply chain was to be reduced - meaning the project did not go before funding panels this summer.

The campaigners say that an updated price from the suppliers – "to ensure the best value for the taxpayer" – is now due at the end of September. And they are concerned that the project could now clash with the East Coast Digital Programme.

Network Rail says that it is "sorry" for the ongoing delays, and that it is "working hard to produce a revised delivery plan".

Julian Vaughan, chair of BRAN, claimed: "I had a robust debate with Network Rail about the complete lack of official updates from them about the significant delays. I pointed out their complete inability to release anything that even resembles ‘bad news’ and that the public deserved honesty and transparency about an issue that has such a detrimental impact on so many.

"They said their aim is to be open about the issues and they had a new communication team in place. I reiterated that this project was originally scheduled to be completed in late Summer 2022. I had yet to see any evidence of this more transparent approach."

The East Coast Digital Programme will see a new signalling system installed along the East Coast mainline.

BRAN says it has asked Network Rail for more information about how much this programme will impact the step free scheme.

The campaigners also say they were told that the scope of the step free project hadn't changed – lifts will remain 16-person lifts and the width of the ramp leading up to the main spar of the new bridge will be 2000mm between handrails.

But Mr Vaughan claimed: "However, in the latest plans submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council a couple of months ago, the roofs had been removed from the main spar of the new bridge and above the new steps – we were not informed by Network Rail."

BRAN says it was "indicated" that the project could be completed by March 2026.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: “We’re sorry for the ongoing delays in delivering accessibility upgrades at Biggleswade station and understand how frustrating this must be for passengers and local people.

"We have been working closely with local community groups, conducting monthly meetings to keep them updated on our progress as we navigate through these ongoing challenges.

“We remain committed to building the new facilities at Biggleswade to make travel more accessible in the future, and we are working hard to produce a revised delivery plan, which we are confident we can deliver after the previous false starts in these long-awaited upgrades."

Mr Vaughan concluded: "Our team really wants to work constructively with Network Rail. However, the constant changing of the project team and a wider culture within the rail industry that does not genuinely prioritise accessibility - whatever they say - makes this far more difficult than it should be. We need actions, not words."