New delay to Biggleswade station's step free access branded 'unacceptable' by disability campaigners
Work on the project was due to re-start in late August/early September, but Network Rail has confirmed that it will not be able to go ahead as planned.
The Chronicle understands the latest set back is because the rail company is looking to reduce delivery costs – and Network Rail says it is "working hard to produce a revised design".
Julian Vaughan, chair of the Bedfordshire Rail Access Network (BRAN) claimed: "The latest delay to step-free access improvements at Biggleswade train station is completely unacceptable. While Network Rail has excused the delay on wanting to ensure 'best value for the tax payer', the station currently has no value for disabled people.
"By their own admission Network Rail has failed disabled people and I question if there is a genuine desire to prioritise accessibility projects such as Biggleswade station, which at one stage was due to be completed in late Summer 2022."
Biggleswade resident and BRAN campaign team member, Paul Day, added: “I’m incredibly disappointed and very concerned to hear about the latest delay to this much needed accessible bridge with lifts at Biggleswade railway station, but given my dwindling confidence in Network Rail’s ability to deliver the project at all, not entirely surprised.
"Once again, it’s really worrying that the needs of disabled people appear to have been pushed to the bottom of the priority list.
"This means that the disabled and mobility impaired people will still be unable to catch a train from Biggleswade for work, education or leisure for an ongoing undefined period, now over five years after Access for all funding was originally approved.”
In July, the Chronicle reported that Network Rail had reapplied to Central Bedfordshire Council for the project to deliver step-free access at the town’s station, as it had made some "minor amendments" to its plans, including to the reduction of the width of lift shafts.
New lifts were due to be installed at the station by the end of this year. But Network Rail explained in May: “During our recent work as part of the first stage of this project, we encountered some delivery challenges unfortunately.
“This has impacted the planned methodology for the second stage of improvements, so works will now be paused while the development team resolves these issues and the delivery plan is revised."
It was thought that work could re-start in late August/early September.
Mr Vaughan continued: "The latest delay means that there is now considerable doubt that the station will have lifts before 2026, seven years on from being awarded funding. We need action, not endless excuses from Network Rail, and the BRAN will make the case for accessibility improvements at the highest levels."
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for our delays delivering accessibility upgrades at Biggleswade station and understand how frustrating this must be for passengers and local people. We are working hard to produce a revised design which we are confident in being able to deliver after previous false starts in these long-awaited upgrades. We’re committed to building the new facilities at Biggleswade to make travel more accessible in the future.”
