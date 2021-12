Man found dead as car discovered in ditch near Potton

Biggleswade man who battled drink and drugs pens autobiography raising awareness for mental health

News you can trust since 1891

Biggleswade man who battled drink and drugs pens autobiography raising awareness for mental health

Emergency services at the scene of collision on the A1 near Wyboston

Langford Tales film tells moving story of village life and tragedy of war

Christmas mad couple create dazzling display in Broom for St John's Hospice

Dad-to-be diagnosed with brain tumour after Biggleswade optician makes worrying discovery

Police release jaw-dropping dashcam footage of some of Bedfordshire's worst drivers

Beautiful light display in Broom switched on tonight to raise money for Sue Ryder

Man found dead as car discovered in ditch near Potton

Bedfordshire Police would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal.

David Brown , from Sandy, who was reported missing yesterday from Bedford Hospital, has been found safe.