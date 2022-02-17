15 weeks of roadworks for Sandy as 60-year-old gas pipe is upgraded

Traffic restrictions will be in place for the duration of the works

Drivers are set to face nearly four months of roadworks as a 60-year-old gas pipe is upgraded.

Reinforcement works will take place on Sandy High Street, Potton Road, Station Road and Ivel Road as Cadent undertakes the work on the 600-metre section of the pipe.

Work will begin on Monday, February 21 with multiway traffic lights on High Street and Potton Road - which will be in place for around 15 weeks.

On Monday, March 7, Ivel Road will be closed with access to residents only for around seven weeks.

Residents of affected roads will already have been contacted by Cadent, it says, but it if they have any further questions or concerns, they can contact us on 0800 389 8000.

Cadent Authorising Engineer Mark Allsop said: “Our job is to keep people safe and warm. This project is a significant investment to make sure that local people and businesses can continue to enjoy safe and reliable gas supplies for many decades to come.