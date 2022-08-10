Biggleswade commuters: Only travel if absolutely necessary this weekend

Passengers are being advised to travel only if absolutely necessary this Saturday (August 13).
No, it’s not due to the weather – this time, it’s due to strike action by ASLEF train drivers at LNER and Greater Anglia – but it still affects Great Northern.
Tom Moran, managing director of Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “I’m sorry to say that, because of strike action by ASLEF train drivers at LNER and Greater Anglia, we strongly advise people to travel by rail only if absolutely necessary in these areas this Saturday.
“Our Thameslink and Great Northern trains will be exceptionally busy north of London.
"You may need to queue and it may not be possible to board the train. If you must travel on Saturday, expect disruption with busy trains, longer journey times and possible queues.
"Across the network, passengers should expect some disruption all day so please do check our websites before you set out, for the latest advice.”
For more information about Great Northern visit here