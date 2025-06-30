Central Beds drivers warned to watch out for whopping 28 National Highways road closures

Temporary red road closed sign

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 28 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And 10 of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, to 5am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Tempsford to Hinxworth - lane closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am July 18 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am July 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout to A5 / M1 Link Roundabout - carriageway closures and lane closures due to white lining/road marking works on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9am June 30 to 3.30pm July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Sandy to A603 - diversion for local authority works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

And a further 21 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 9pm June 30 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Biggleswade South to Diddington - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm June 30 to 5am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Biggleswade to Astwick - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm June 30 to 5am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 9 to junction 10 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm June 30 to 5am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1081, from 10pm July 1 to 5am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1081, from 10pm July 1 to 5am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1081 westbound, Capability Green to M1, junction 10 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 7am July 2 to 9pm July 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions junction 13 to Milton Keynes - diversion for works on behalf of Anglian Water.

• M1, from 10pm July 2 to 5am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm July 2 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14 - lane closures for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 3 to 5am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 11 - lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Salford Road - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route due to carriageway reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 southbound, Salford Road to M1, junction 13 - carriageway closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 9pm July 7 to 5am July 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Biggleswade North to Sandy - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 7 to 5am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 7 to 5am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9am July 8 to 3.30pm July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction 11A to B5120 - diversion for local authority works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 8am July 9 to 4pm July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Biggleswade South roundabout - diversion route on behalf of Affinity Water.

• A5, from 8pm July 12 to 6am July 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn roundabout to Kelly's Kitchen roundabout - carriageway closures, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Flying Fox Roundabout - mobile lane closures due to horticulture (cutting and planting) works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm July 14 to 5am July 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street to A5505 - diversion for works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 9pm July 14 to 5am July 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wyboston to Little Paxton - carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.