Delays for Biggleswade, Sandy and Arlesey rail commuters this afternoon

By Jo Robinson
Published 13th Jan 2025, 13:17 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 13:22 BST
Biggleswade, Sandy and Arlesey commuters have been warned to expect delays if travelling northbound this afternoon (January 13).

This is due to a fault with the signalling system between Huntingdon and Peterborough.

Network Rail response teams are on site and investigating.

Thameslink stated: "Due to other incidents on the network, delays on some services may reach up to 20 minutes.

"Please remember to check your journey and allow extra time to reach your destination.

"You can use our live map to check for delays on your route."

