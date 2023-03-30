Delays to long awaited zebra crossing in Sandy felt like 'groundhog day'

Plan shows location of the zebra crossing in Sandy High Street

Delays installing a long-awaited zebra crossing on Sandy High Street, close to where a child was struck by a vehicle, left a resident with a sense of “groundhog day” over the lack of progress.

Revised plans were drawn up after concerns over the previously proposed location on a raised table, near the junction with Ivel Road, a Central Bedfordshire Council traffic management meeting heard.

Principal highways officer Lisa Wright said: “A petition was received asking for a crossing to be installed in January 2021, after an accident outside Rectory Court.

“We designed one at the point of a school crossing patrol, and a road safety audit was completed. But ward councillors and residents wanted the crossing slightly further away from the junction.

“Moving it five metres, so about ten metres away overall, requires an extension of the raised table.”

Sandy Town Council supports the change. There were three other representations, including one from CBC’s sustainable transport and active travel manager, she added.

“This mentioned a potential cycle and walking route along St Swithun’s Way across Ivel Road, asking whether the whole junction needs reassessing and if it would be beneficial to delay the crossing to consider the wider area.

“The others were from the SG19 road safety group and a resident who supported the principle of the crossing, but wanted it nearer to Rectory Court.

“This is a long running issue and we’re confident the new site should be progressed, subject to a further road safety audit. We’d consider future travel plans as a separate issue.

“There are two provisional dates for the installation, one during the May half-term holiday and the other in August.”

Resident Susan Bell told the meeting it feels like “groundhog day”, warning: “It seems the welfare of the children of St Swithun’s Primary School isn’t a priority for this council.

“There’s been delay after delay, and there’ll be another road safety audit. Back in 2021, a report said there was a need for urgency. What’s urgent for this local authority is clearly not the safety of these kids.

“We’ve had at least four dates for the installation of this crossing. They’ve all been cancelled. Can we get an assurance that this will happen and progress soon?”

Conservative Sandy councillor Caroline Maudlin said: “We all echo the frustration over how long it’s taken. I fully support this.”

Conservative Arlesey councillor Ian Dalgarno, who chairs the meeting, referenced the “groundhog day” remark, saying: “I feel the same. It’s regrettable this had to come back.

“There were issues from the previous road safety audit over what was agreed before. We’ve had pushback from groups and individuals in Sandy, SG19 among them.

“I’m concerned about the safety of children getting to school. We aim for the May delivery of this project, as proposed.”