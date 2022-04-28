Last chance to have your say over controversial High Street speed hump in Wrestlingworth

And independent councillor Adam Zerny is urging people not to miss out on the chance to take part in the consultation – which ends tomorrow (Friday, April 29).

The speed hump was suggested by Central Bedforshire Council planning officers to mitigate increased traffic speeds from the construction of new housing on Potton Road.

But despite agreeing to carry out a consultation – which has not yet ended – Central Beds Council erected signs in the village saying works would begin next month.

Councillor Adam Zerny

Cllr Zerny contacted the council, and says it admitted the error, cancelled the works proposed for May, and agreed the decision on the speed hump would be made at a public meeting likely to take place on May 24.

He said: "It's vital as many people as possible take part in the consultation and let the council know what they think. If you have ideas about where the council should implement measures to slow vehicle speed, do let them know."

He added that any residents who wanted to contact him for more details should do so via email to [email protected]

You can have your say about the speed hump plans online.

Central Beds Council expects to announce the date of the public meeting by mid-May. The details will appear on the council's website.