Pedestrian who died following A1 collision is named
Police were called shortly after 7.50am on Saturday, July 26 to reports of a collision on the northbound carriageway involving two vehicles – a white lorry and a blue Ford car – and a pedestrian.
Emergency services attended but the pedestrian, Anthony McKeown, aged 45, of Low Fell, Gateshead, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sergeant Matthew O’Neill, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Mr McKeown who sadly lost his life.
“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision – or who has dashcam footage from the scene or surrounding area – to get in touch as this would help with our inquiries.”
Anyone with info or footage should report it online, quoting reference 114 of 26 July or Operation Acton.
