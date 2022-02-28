Rail disruption as platforms at Biggleswade station closed for safety reasons

Biggleswade Railway Station

Rail passengers are facing disruption as trains travelling towards London are unable to stop at Biggleswade.

Platforms 1 and 2 at the station have been closed for safety reasons.

Thameslink has advised anyone travelling from Peterborough who needs to get off at Biggleswade to continue to Arlesey, then change there for a train back to Biggleswade.

Passengers at Biggleswade who want to travel towards London are being advised to take a train to Sandy and change there.