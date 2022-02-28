Rail disruption as platforms at Biggleswade station closed for safety reasons
Platforms 1 and 2 are closed
Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:27 am
Updated
Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:28 am
Rail passengers are facing disruption as trains travelling towards London are unable to stop at Biggleswade.
Platforms 1 and 2 at the station have been closed for safety reasons.
Thameslink has advised anyone travelling from Peterborough who needs to get off at Biggleswade to continue to Arlesey, then change there for a train back to Biggleswade.
Passengers at Biggleswade who want to travel towards London are being advised to take a train to Sandy and change there.
Trains travelling towards Peterborough are unaffected by the problem.