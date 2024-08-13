Road closures lifted after crash near Broom left man with 'serious' injuries
and live on Freeview channel 276
One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on the B658, with an air ambulance called to the scene.
There were road closures in place on Southill Road and by the Hill Lane roundabout.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "Three ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic collision this morning at Southill Road, Broom.
"One man in a serious condition was transported by road ambulance to Addenbrookes Hospital."
A Bedfordshire Police spokesman added: "We were called to a road traffic incident at 5.20am today.
"The road was closed from both directions to allow emergency services to attend and deal with the single vehicle incident.
"Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call 101 or report online here quoting reference 050 of 13 August."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.