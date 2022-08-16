Road closures: more than a dozen for Central Bedfordshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

One is expected to cause major delays, with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes, while another two will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Road closures. Image: Radar.

• A5, from 8pm August 12 to 5am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Brickhill to Thorn Turn Roundabout - mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm June 17 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Brampton - lane closures due to emergency barrier fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 1 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of Chevron.

• A5, from 8pm June 15 to 6am August 26, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, between Little Brickhill, junction and Bletcham Way junction. Works under carriageway closure for Developer works on behalf of Winvic.

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to junction Alconbury mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 10pm July 20 to 5am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, M1, junction 11A Eastern Roundabout (East Dumbbell) to A5 Thorn Road / Watling Street Roundabout - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Chevron.

• M1, from 10pm January 3 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 14 - various lane closures and carriageway closures for Smart Motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8am August 15 to 6pm August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Tempsford to Sandy - diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• A5, from 8pm August 16 to 5am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to A4012 - two-way traffic signals for signs erection on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 20 to 5am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 11A - lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 8pm August 21 2022 to 6am February 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428. Works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group.

• A5, from 8pm August 22 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Between Dunstable Road and Thorn roundabout - works under traffic signals on behalf of NDC.

• A1, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, London Road to B1042 Bedford Road - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for signs maintenance on behalf of H.W Martin.

• A1, from 9pm August 23 to 5am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade South to Biggleswade North - back to back lane closures due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 9pm August 23 to 5am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 southbound, M1, junction 13 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of First Call TM.

• M1, from 10pm August 24 to 5am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 - entry slip road lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.