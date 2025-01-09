Safety fears and points failure mean some trains won't stop at Biggleswade or Sandy

Travel news. Image: Thameslink.

Biggleswade and Sandy passengers face delays today (January 9) as some trains won't call at Biggleswade or Sandy.

No trains which run southbound from Peterborough towards London will call at Biggleswade or Sandy until further notice. Trains in the opposite direction – from London towards Peterborough – will still call at these stations as scheduled.

This is due to a safety issue with the footbridge which links the London-bound platforms to the rest of Biggleswade train station. Meanwhile, there is a points failure in the Sandy area.

Thameslink stated: "If you are at Biggleswade or Sandy travelling towards Stevenage/London, then you can travel towards Peterborough and change at St Neots for a London-bound service towards your destination.

"If you are travelling to Biggleswade or Sandy station on a train towards London, you can instead travel on to Arlesey, then change there for a return service towards Peterborough which will still call at Biggleswade station.

"If you are travelling to Sandy or Biggleswade from the Peterborough direction, you will need to stay on the train to Arlesey/Hitchin, and take a Peterborough bound service back from there.”

Passengers are advised check journey planners and station information boards and to allow extra time for travel.

Network Rail and structural engineers are en route to Biggleswade to assess the damage and begin work to repair the stairs.

Network Rail is also sending a specialist signalling and telecoms team to Sandy.

Journey planners have been updated and are showing bus times from Biggleswade to Sandy.

Visit the Thameslink website for more information.