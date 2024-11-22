Storm Bert: Bedfordshire passengers urged to check ahead of train travel
Strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Bert could cause disruption to areas between London Euston and Cumbria, as well as between London Marylebone and the West Midlands, on November 23 and 254.
The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings across the country.
Rebecca Rathore, Network Rail’s route strategy director for the North West, said: “We continue to have teams on standby ready to respond.
“We are also expecting strong winds, which may mean speed restrictions on some routes and heavy rain and snow on higher ground. There may well be disruption to some services, so we’re asking passengers to check National Rail Enquiries before they travel.”
Passengers due to travel on Monday (November 25) when the storm has passed should check their journey at www.nationalrail.co.uk before travelling.
