Train delays after safety issue with platform at Sandy Railway Station

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 25th Jun 2024, 17:31 BST
Sandy Railway StationSandy Railway Station
Sandy Railway Station
Rail passengers are being warned of disruption due to a safety issue at Sandy Railway Station.

Thameslink says that trains heading southbound towards London are unable to stop at the station due to a platform safety problem.

But trains heading towards Peterborough are still able to call at the station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Disruption is expected to last until the end of the day, with passengers warned to allow at least 30 minutes extra time for their journey.

Visit https://www.thameslinkrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates to find out more.

Related topics:Train delaysLondonThameslinkPeterboroughDisruption

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.