Train delays after safety issue with platform at Sandy Railway Station
Rail passengers are being warned of disruption due to a safety issue at Sandy Railway Station.
Thameslink says that trains heading southbound towards London are unable to stop at the station due to a platform safety problem.
But trains heading towards Peterborough are still able to call at the station.
Disruption is expected to last until the end of the day, with passengers warned to allow at least 30 minutes extra time for their journey.
Visit https://www.thameslinkrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates to find out more.
