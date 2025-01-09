Trains can now call at Sandy - but Biggleswade southbound services still disrupted
The fault meant that no services running southbound from Peterborough towards London could call at the town – and a specialist signalling and telecoms team was sent to fix the issue.
However, trains running southbound remain unable to call at Biggleswade due to a safety issue with its footbridge stairs.
Thameslink stated: "Trains going through Sandy may still encounter some delays, so please leave extra time for your journey.
"As a reminder, services are still unable to call at Biggleswade."
It is expected that Biggleswade services will be disrupted until the end of tomorrow (January 10).
Thameslink added: "Your journey may take up to 30 minutes longer than usual and you may need to change trains more times than normal to reach your destination."
Click here for more information about alternative routes.
