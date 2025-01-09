Trains can now call at Sandy - but Biggleswade southbound services still disrupted

Travel news. Image: Thameslink.

Trains are now able to stop at Sandy following a points failure earlier today (January 9).

The fault meant that no services running southbound from Peterborough towards London could call at the town – and a specialist signalling and telecoms team was sent to fix the issue.

However, trains running southbound remain unable to call at Biggleswade due to a safety issue with its footbridge stairs.

Thameslink stated: "Trains going through Sandy may still encounter some delays, so please leave extra time for your journey.

"As a reminder, services are still unable to call at Biggleswade."

It is expected that Biggleswade services will be disrupted until the end of tomorrow (January 10).

Thameslink added: "Your journey may take up to 30 minutes longer than usual and you may need to change trains more times than normal to reach your destination."

