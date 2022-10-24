Jenyfer and Ryan Quinn.

The family of a couple who died in a traffic collision in Croydon have paid tribute to them.

Ryan Quinn, aged 38, and Jenyfer Quinn, aged 35, from Potton, died after their car was involved in a collision with a tree in Lower Road, Croydon on the Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire border.

Paramedics and police attended, but sadly they were both pronounced dead at the scene. They were the only occupants of the vehicle.

In a tribute, their family said: “Ryan and Jenyfer, originally from Manchester, have lived in Potton for the last four years, where they have formed some great friendships with neighbours and the wider community.

“Their tragic passing has shocked everyone, and we are grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from everyone whose lives they have touched."They are survived by their three-year-old child, who is being supported by friends and family, and we would appreciate respect and privacy to allow us to come to terms with this terrible loss.”

Sergeant Simon Cooper, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Ryan and Jenyfer’s family at this difficult time, and we would ask people to respect their privacy.

“We are continuing to ask the public for information about this incident and would urge anyone who hasn’t come forward to get in touch.”

