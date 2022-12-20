Woman cut out of car after 'serious collision' on A1 near Biggleswade this morning

A woman was cut free from a car after a collision on the A1 near Biggleswade this morning (December 20).

Emergency services responded to reports of a ‘serious collision’ on the A1 northbound between Baldock and Biggleswade to find a car had crashed into a lamppost, leaving the woman trapped inside.

Advertisement

An air ambulance also flew to the scene, with the road closed for part of this morning as emergency services worked.

Police accident