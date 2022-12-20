News you can trust since 1891
Woman cut out of car after 'serious collision' on A1 near Biggleswade this morning

The air ambulance was also called to the scene

By Jo Robinson
16 minutes ago - 1 min read

A woman was cut free from a car after a collision on the A1 near Biggleswade this morning (December 20).

Emergency services responded to reports of a ‘serious collision’ on the A1 northbound between Baldock and Biggleswade to find a car had crashed into a lamppost, leaving the woman trapped inside.

An air ambulance also flew to the scene, with the road closed for part of this morning as emergency services worked.

Crews from Potton, Stopsley and Baldock were in attendance as well as paramedics, HEMS air ambulance and Bedfordshire Police.

