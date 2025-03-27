The real Amazon Spring Deal best sellers might surprise you | Amazon

Coca-Cola, Pepsi Max and Velvet toilet rolls are among the surprise bestsellers in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days event. Here’s what shoppers are really buying.

When Amazon says Spring Deal Days, most of us picture high-tech gadgets, TikTok trending beauty buys, or homeware that’ll have your mates asking if you’ve secretly hired an interior designer. But while you were scrolling for a new air fryer, the nation was quietly bulk-buying bog roll and battling over fizzy pop.

Yes, we’ve had a peek behind the (toilet) paper curtain, and the top sellers in Amazon’s Grocery aisle are less “artisan olive oil” and more “cola crate economy”. Let’s pop the lid off what’s actually flying off the shelves right now – and yes, we’ve included prices and links, because these deals are fizzing with value.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 24 x 330ml Cans

The nation’s fizziest favourite – no sugar, no nonsense.

Diet Coke 24 x 330ml Cans

Still watching the calories? This one’s popping off too.

Pepsi Max No Sugar 24 x 330ml Cans

It’s giving cola wars – and Pepsi fans are showing up.

Dr Pepper 24 x 330ml Cans

Twenty-three flavours and zero chill – this one’s not just for the edgy teens anymore.

Velvet Classic Quilted Toilet Tissue 24 Rolls

Because when the deals are this good, even your loo roll deserves luxury.

Lindt Lindor Strawberries & Cream Truffles (200g)

Chocolate? In spring? Always. These are practically an essential.

Fanta Orange Zero Sugar 24 x 330ml Cans

The zingy one in the bunch. Less sugar, more sass.

Andrex Family Soft Toilet Tissue 45 Rolls

Nothing says “I’m an adult” like bulk-buying posh loo roll with a puppy on it.

Conclusion

So there you have it – the not-so-glamorous, extremely relatable truth about what’s actually topping Amazon’s charts during Spring Deal Days. Turns out, we’re all about the pop, the fizz, and, occasionally, the plushness of premium toilet paper. Who needs a fancy haul when you’ve got hydration and hygiene sorted?