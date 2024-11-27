Philips Sleep Headphones are revolutionising restful nights with a 25% Christmas discount.

Having already garnered over 2.7 million hours of sleep logged by users, the headphones promise to be a game-changer in sleep technology.

Regular users report an average of 56 extra minutes of sleep per night, 15 per cent more deep sleep, and a significant reduction in nighttime awakenings by 37 per cent, according to Philips research.

For the next month, retailer Kokoon is reducing the price to £172.49 from a recommended retail price of £229.99, exclusively on the Kokoon website.

The Science of Sleep Meets Cutting-Edge Technology

The Philips Sleep Headphones are the thinnest earbuds in the world, designed for ultimate sleep comfort without compromising on sound. Equipped with advanced biometric sleep sensors, they intelligently monitor your sleep state, fading audio out as you drift off and seamlessly introducing coloured noise to mask disturbances.

Users can also create personalised audio experiences, blending soundscapes like rainstorms or ocean waves with meditations, audiobooks, or podcasts from Kokoon’s library or mixed with their own audio from the likes of spotify, audible or apple calm.

Tim Antos, CEO and Founder of Kokoon, shares, “Sleep affects everything that’s most important to us—our health, happiness, and performance. Our mission is to make sleep science accessible, helping everyone unlock the full potential of their sleep.”

Why Sleep Matters

Sleep is vital for both physical and mental health, impacting our energy and productivity. Studies consistently show that inadequate sleep correlates with shorter lifespans, emphasising the need for effective solutions. While many consumers recognize audio's power in promoting relaxation, traditional headphones aren’t designed for sleep, are uncomfortable and ineffective.

With Philips Sleep Headphones, experience a snug fit combined with state-of-the-art noise-masking technology. The headphones are engineered to sit comfortably around your neck, making them virtually undetectable when lying down, and the innovative design allows for five different ear-tip sizes to ensure a perfect fit for every sleeper.

Features at a Glance:

Patented Audio Fade-Out: Transitions seamlessly as you fall asleep.

SnoreProtect™ Technology: Uses tailored white noise to mask disruptive sounds.

Adaptive Audio Function: Monitors sleep patterns and customises audio for optimal rest.

10-Hour Battery Life: Perfect for all-night use, with the ability to stream music or make calls.

About Kokoon

Kokoon, in partnership with TP Vision, is dedicated to advancing sleep science and helping users achieve better rest through innovative technology. For more information, visit www.kokoon.io