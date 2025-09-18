Jackery's Explorer 1000 V2 is among the discounted portable power stations | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From the compact Explorer 240 v2 to the powerhouse Explorer 1000 v2, Jackery’s best portable power stations are heavily reduced on Amazon

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackery is one of the original go-to brands for portable power solutions, and it's a company that's always been keen to apply some heavy discounts.

But if you head to Amazon right now, you'll see some unbelievable deals on a selection of some of Jackery's most popular portable power stations.

Sales slow down in the autumn months, but it's a brilliant time to invest in one of these amazing devices, because you'll save a fortune over the high-season prices, and it'll be ready for a new spell of outdoor adventures when the warmer months return.

How much you save on each model depends on the one you choose, but the selection on Amazon includes some of the brand new launches, along with some old favourites.

Here are the deals...

Jackery Explorer 500 - save 52%

The Jackery Explorer 500 can charge all kinds of gadgets simultaneously | Jackery

The biggest saving on Amazon right now is 52% off this trusty Explorer 500. It's an older device now, and its replacement is about to go on sale, so it's no surprise to see such a huge saving.

It's a great chance to get a 518Wh, 500w power station for just £269 - and it's a perfect unit for camping, outdoor tools, or emergency home backup.

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 - save 50%

The Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 is one of the latest launches from Jackery

If you want to go a bit more beefy, there's a half-price deal on the Explorer 1000 v2 right now. It's down to just £449.

This one came as a bit of a surprise, because it's a new launch with the latest Jackery tech built in, but it's still heavily discounted.

It has a 1,070Wh LiFePO4 Battery and a 1,500w inverter, so this one could boil a camping kettle, or keep a fridge running for days

Jackery Explorer 240 v2 - save 39%

The Jackery Explorer 240 V2 is the most compact AC power station in the range | Jackery

Another new launch from Jackery, the diminutive Explorer 240 v2, is also heavily discounted at just £159.

This small-but-mighty bit of tech is incredibly useful for off-grid adventures, because it has a 300w inverter, so it can power all sorts of light AC gadgets.

And its suite of USB outputs are ideal for charging smartphones and tablets. It's also very portable.

Jackery Explorer 100 Plus - save 36%

The Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is a compact marvel | Jackery

This is more of a power bank, because it has no AC output, but if you need serious power for serious 12v devices, you need one of these in your life.

It has a 128w output across its four USB sockets, and a 31,000mAh LiFePO4 battery, and it's incredibly portable - ideal for small rucksacks.

To be able to buy one for just £89 is an opportunity not to be missed.

BOTB Win a £765,000 Surrey house and Audi Q8 for just £1 – entries close this month £ 1.00 BOTB Buy now Buy now Online prize draw site BOTB is giving away a brand-new four-bedroom house in Surrey, worth £765,000, along with a powerful Audi Q8 Black Edition SUV worth £45,000. The total prize pot is over £800,000 – and tickets cost just £1. Located near East Grinstead with easy access to London and the M23, the property is move-in ready with a luxury kitchen, landscaped garden and more. You’ve got until September 30 to enter – and there’s also a huge £583,000 cash alternative if you don’t fancy the house. Enter now at BOTB for £1

MySweerSmile Smile brighter for back-to-school with 30% off MySweetSmile teeth whitening kits £ 40.00 Buy now Buy now As the summer holidays come to an end, it’s the perfect time to refresh your look — and that includes your teeth. MySweetSmile has become a go-to name in at-home oral care, offering a range of science-backed whitening products that fit easily into everyday routines. From the bestselling PAP+ Whitening Strips to the Enzyme Whitening Powder, all products are designed to be effective, enamel-safe, and easy to use — no dental appointment needed. With over one million satisfied customers and thousands of five-star reviews, MySweetSmile helps you achieve a visibly brighter smile in just a few uses. You can save 30%, get 2-for-2 mix and match, and there’s a free mystery toothpaste on orders over £40. Shop the full MySweetSmile back-to-school sale here