Bedfordshire County SuperVets leave Suffolk with victorious

Bedfordshire SuperVets

Bedfordshire County SuperVets travelled to the heart of Suffolk rugby union, Bury St. Edmunds to come out victors in a well fought game against their counterparts Suffolk SuperVets 58-29.

Playing in the shadow of the British Sugar factory, once one of Europe’s largest in the second game for Bedfordshire SuperVets the ‘experienced’ heads of the County’s rugby union clubs came together to run out the victors in a spirited clash that showcased the enduring passion and camaraderie of SuperVets rugby.

This month there were representatives of six clubs from across the County and first appearances from two Northampton Heathen players wanting to see what age grade rugby is like.

Captain Scott Mineikis (Dunstablians RUFC) praised the team’s effort:

Nissen goes over for 2nd try

“I’m so proud of everyone who wore the County shirt today. Everyone really put in a shift, and it’s brilliant to see new faces joining the squad. The best part for me is seeing the grin back on the guys’ faces after the game — especially those who haven’t played in years.”

Try scorers were: Andy Copley (Bedford Swifts) x2, Steve McDade (Leighton Buzzard), Charlie Nissen (Dunstablians) x2, Damon Blakey (Ampthill) x3, Paul Harmon (Stockwood Park) x2 with conversions coming from Paul Harman and Damon Blakey,

Dan Batchelor, Team Manager reflected on the day: “It was a good all-round team performance, it was nice to see a load of guys getting back and enjoying a sport they love.”

With players ranging from 50 to 76 years old in this game the excuse that you are too old for rugby really doesn’t exist any longer. Playing in 20-minute quarters and the ability for players to ‘roll on, roll off’ ensuring their thoroughbred type muscles stay in top shape throughout it really is an enjoyable afternoon.

Mineikis sends back a Suffolk ruck

A Donation of over £550 raised by players from both teams is on the way to the Kevin Sinfield - 7 in 7 challenge that aims to turn the spotlight on to Motor Neurone Disease.

Kevin will be running seven ultra marathons in seven regions of the UK and Ireland over seven days to turn the spotlight on MND and help raise vital funds.

If you want to get back into playing rugby against your own age group, as long as you have had some club experience and are over the age of 50 please email: [email protected] for more information.