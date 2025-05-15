Biggleswade area clubs discover next season's opponents as league constitution is confirmed

Biggleswade FC and Beaconsfield will again do battle next season. Photo: Guy Wills.

Non-league clubs in the Biggleswade area can start plotting their trips for next season after the FA announced their league allocations for the 2025-26 campaign.

Biggleswade Town, relegated from the SPL Premier Division Central back into Division One Central, will come up against several other sides new to the league next season, as well as local rivals Stotfold and Biggleswade FC, albeit the latter will again be playing their home games in Bedford.

Promoted from step five into the SPL Division One Central are London Lions and MK Irish, while Marlow and Hitchin Town have also dropped down from step three. There is also a lateral movement for Rayners Lane from the Isthmian League South Central.

The full line-up in the SPL Division One Central will be: AFC Dunstable, Aylesbury United, Barton Rovers, Beaconsfield Town, Biggleswade FC, Biggleswade Town, Enfield, Flackwell Heath, Hadley, Hertford Town, Hitchin Town, Leighton Town, Leverstock Green, London Lions, Marlow, MK Irish, Northwood, Rayners Lane, Stotfold, Thame United, Ware, Welwyn Garden City.

Biggleswade United, Arlesey Town and Potton United, meanwhile, will compete once more in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division and will welcome AFC Welwyn and Harlow Town who have been promoted, relegated sides Haringey Borough and Kings Langley, as well as Risborough Rangers and Sawbridgeworth Town who have had lateral movements from the Combined Counties League and Essex Senior League respectively.

The full line-up in the SSML Premier is: AFC Welwyn, Arlesey Town, Aylesbury Vale Dynamos, Baldock Town, Biggleswade United, Cockfosters, Colney Heath, Crawley Town, Dunstable Tonw, Haringey Borough, Harlow Town, Harpenden Town, Kempston Rovers, Kings Langley, Potton United, Risborough Rangers, Sawbridgeworth Town, Tring Athletic, Winslow United and Wormley Rovers.

Shefford Town & Campton were relegated into SSML Division One.

All allocations are pending any appeals and final ratification in the coming weeks.