Biggleswade ​FC boss hopes York City FA Cup draw will aid club’s dream of returning to town

Biggleswade FC celebrate their FA Cup win over Canvey Island, with joint-bosses Dave Northfield (front) and Mark Inskip (third from right). Photo: Guy Wills Photography.

“I pretty much wished York City out of the hat, and then it happened...”

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those are the words of Biggleswade FC joint-manager Dave Northfield, who after helping guide his side to victory in the FA Cup third qualifying round against Canvey Island, then saw them secure arguably the best tie they could have wished for as the National League high-flyers were drawn to travel south on October 12.

The last round was the furthest FC have ever progressed in the FA Cup in their short, eight-year history, so to go one further has left Northfield and his fellow boss Mark Inskip in dreamland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Your normal thought process with the FA Cup at our level is about the money. Last season we got to the second qualifying round and made about £11k when you factor in the FA Trophy too, but we’ve exceeded that comfortably this year – just winning in the last round secured us about £8k because you’re guaranteed £3k even if you lose in the fourth qualifying round.

Lawrie Marsh heads home the winner against Canvey Island. Photo: Guy Wills Photography.

"So for a club in our position, with an extremely low wage budget and having to pay ground-sharing costs, it helps a lot. We have to make our money from sponsorship and gate money, so it’s not a lot.”

FC beat Canvey Island 1-0 despite having a man sent off in each half, Lawrie Marsh heading the winner on 38 minutes.

Northfield said: “It was a fantastic win and so significant. We then identified York at home as the tie we wanted, just like clubs always want the big ties in the third round (proper) as well – to us it’s like drawing a Premier League team given York are a big name historically and going so well in the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone is buzzing, although it’s incredible the amount of planning we’ve had to do with Bedford in terms of stewarding, food etc. We hope for a really big gate and that York will bring plenty of fans too as it will be special day.”

FC were formed in 2016 having initially been Biggleswade Town’s U18 side before Northfield and Inskip opted to create a new entity. The duo have been at the helm ever since.

But having initially played at Biggleswade Town, FC ended that agreement six years ago and now groundshare with Bedford Town, their landlords having just had a brand new, high quality 3G pitch installed, albeit that having meant FC played their first few home games of the season at Barton Rovers.

And whilst it’s a relief to return to what remains their semi-permanent home, there is no doubt in Northfield’s mind where he’d rather be.

"We’ve got to get back to Biggleswade,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s unbelievable that the facilities for sport are so poor in the town, as well as there being few potential options in terms of land for us to have our own ground.

"Biggleswade Town and Biggleswade United have their own grounds and good luck to them, but having started out sharing with the former before having to move away, we really miss being in the town.

"We’ve worked so hard to try and get a breakthrough. Skippy [Mark Inskip] is a popular figure locally and has his own estate agency, works tirelessly, attends so many meetings and has to battle through so much in the way of hurdles and red tape, yet hardly seems to get anywhere.

"Central Bedfordshire Council must see that the benefits would be huge for the town if we can get the kind of facility – including a 3G pitch – that hundreds of people can use daily or weekly, from numerous teams and in numerous sports. There are nine or ten youth teams from different clubs that would benefit for starters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What I’m hoping is that from an FA Cup draw like this, we can get lots of attention and publicity and it might help people stand up and realise we’re worth helping.

"This is such a family-orientated club. Mine and Skippy’s wives are both involved, the chairman’s wife is involved, my children as well, and we want to do things right.”

Northfield, who was born in 1960 and grew up in Biggleswade, says the available sporting facilities have dwindled over the years.

He said: “We used to have football pitches, a cricket club, hockey club and athletics club – now the hockey and athletics clubs are gone, the latter now in Sandy. Even the big outdoor pool we had is now indoor and a third of the length. It’s that and a gym that’s left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The council will build houses and thousands of people move in, but where do their kids play sport?

"Biggleswade has three football clubs and we all have our place in the town and the other two have their own facilities and generate their own income.

"We’d love the chance to do that and it’s a dream we’d love to see fulfilled. We’d even name a stand after Skippy given the work he’s put in!”