Biggleswade FC bosses proud of players and club after FA Cup adventure

Amir Hadi celebrates his goal with supporters on Saturday. Photo: Guy Wills.

​Mark Inskip and Dave Northfield were left proud of their Biggleswade FC side as they gave York City a real run for their money in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​A crowd of over 1,100 packed into The Eyrie to see York ultimately win 3-1 but they were only safe in the closing minutes when Ollie Pearce’s second goal secured the win.

Amir Hadi’s sensational back-heel had earlier brought the scores level after York had scored in the seventh minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But joint-boss Inskip was proud of the efforts put in by all.

He told the BBC: “If you'd said to me and (co-manager) Dave (Northfield) when the draw was made that we'd have a crowd this size, we'd lose 3-1 and we'd be coming away using the word 'if' I'd have probably have bitten your hand off.

"The lads were superb to a man, the tactics we set out were spot on. There were a couple of lads who'd probably have played in a normal league game but we wanted to be more attacking, (with) more flair.

"All we wanted was the opportunity to score a goal when it really counted, no point scoring it at 5-0. It made it 1-1 and gave everybody who came a great moment, a great lift."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northfield posted on social media on Sunday: “Having finally come down from the highs of yesterday I just wanted to thank everyone who turned up to watch.

“Brilliant support for York City and just wowed and humbled by the numbers who came and supported us. What a day.

“To all of you, thank you.”

FC now return to league action this weekend as they go to Aylesbury United, before then hosting Leverstock Green on Monday night.

*Biggleswade Town’s tough season continued with two more defeats this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They lost 2-0 at home to Stratford Town on Saturday before then falling 2-1 at St Ives Town on Monday night, leaving them bottom of the SPL Premier Central, five points from safety.

They’ll host Royston Town on Saturday and then Banbury United on Tuesday night.

*Biggleswade United were 3-1 winners over Crawley Green in the SSML Premier on Saturday, but fell 3-0 to Stotfold in the County Cup on Tuesday. They’ll go to Letchworth GC Eagles in the FA Vase on Saturday.