Biggleswade ​FC hit five while United hold leaders​​​​​​​

Jordan Brown celebrates one of his debut goals. Photo: Guy Wills Sports Photography.

​Biggleswade FC ran out 5-2 winners as they hosted struggling Northwood on Saturday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The win moved FC 11 points clear of the relegation zone going into the Christmas games, Lawrie Marsh and debutant Jordan Brown – signed from neighbours Potton United, both scoring twice and Randy Bulako also netting, Northwood having initially led 2-1 at half-time.

FC sat on 24 points ahead of the Boxing Day game at Barton Rovers, with a home match against AFC Dunstable following on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Biggleswade United’s Liam Smyth hit a stoppage time equaliser as they drew 1-1 at home to league leaders MK Irish on Saturday.

Lawrie Marsh celebrates scoring for Biggleswade FC on Saturday. Photo: Guy Wills Photography.

United were only the third team to take points off Irish this season, the leaders still being unbeaten going into the Christmas fixtures.

The result also saw United maintain a play-off place as they sit fifth in the SSML Premier Division standings ahead of the trip to Potton United on Saturday.

Speaking to the club’s media after Saturday’s draw, United boss Kane Dougherty said it was a point well earned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m proud of the performance and I certainly think we deserved at least a point.

"The conditions were tough for both sides meaning it was never going to be the prettiest game of football – they had the wind behind them in the first-half and I feared for 15 minutes or so that we were never going to get out of our own half.

"You can see why MK Irish are doing so well as they’re really competitive and managed the game really well, but we scored a great goal on the counter with a fine finish from Liam – it probably wasn’t his best game but that’s why you leave him on the pitch, because he can come up with moments like that.

"We’ve got a tough run coming up with Potton away, Cockfosters away and Wormley away so we’ll know a lot more about where we are after that and where we might end up.”​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Biggleswade Town saw their home game with AFC Sudbury called off on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch.

They were next due to be in action on Boxing Day, after this week’s Chronicle went to press, with a trip to leaders Kettering Town, followed by the visit of Alvechurch two days later and then Stamford on New Year’s Day.