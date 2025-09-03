Biggleswade FC remain top while United also fire on all cylinders

Alex Marsh scored both goals for Biggleswade FC on Saturday. Photo: Guy Wills.

​Biggleswade FC’s tremendous start to the season continued on Saturday with victory over Welwyn Garden City.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​FC have won four and drawn one of their opening five games to be four points clear in the early SPL Division One Central standings.

Saturday’s win came courtesy of two goals from Alex Marsh, who had also missed a first-half penalty, with joint-boss Dave Northfield saying after the game that it was another deserved win for his side as they also kept a third clean sheet in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The clean sheet is so satisfying. We’ve got a young lad in goal [Ibi Rashid] who has been phenomenal with his handling, taking crosses high and everything else, and also made a great save.

“The guys in front of him were outstanding too, but it was scrappy and we know what Welwyn do in terms of putting it in the box and battling for everything, and over the previous seasons that's been a weakness of ours.

"But we matched them with everything today, every challenge they made, every tackle, and I think that’s showing how far we’ve come as a side at the moment.

"So it’s great from that aspect and we also played some really good stuff at times as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FC return to action this weekend with an FA Trophy first qualifying round tie at Concord Rangers.

*Biggleswade United’s encouraging start to the season continued with a 4-0 home win over Dunstable Town on Saturday.

Having suffered their first league defeat last Tuesday, United bounced back in style as Liam Smyth’s brace and further goals from Mekhi Angol and Kit Brown secured three points that leave them sixth in the SSML Premier Division going into the weekend’s home game with Harpenden Town.

Speaking after Saturday’s win, first team coach Ruben Ward-Lindsay said: “We were really impressed with the lads, it was a mature performance where we created loads going forwards and defended well at the back too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s something we’ve struggled with so it was nice to get that clean sheet because we worked hard to get it.”

*Biggleswade Town were without a game last weekend and will return to action on Saturday when they host Hitchin Town in the FA Trophy first qualifying round.