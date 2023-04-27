Biggleswade FC suffer play-off heartbreak in semi-final

​The 4-1 reverse brought to an end a season that saw FC finish second behind runaway champions Berkhamsted, leading a tightly-packed play-off zone that saw seven points separate second to fifth.

But it was Ware, who finished fifth, who would get the better of them at the Eyrie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A crowd of 341 saw the visitors get off to a great start when some indifferent defensive work saw Declan Nche fire a deflected effort past Dan Green with only two minutes gone.

It was a frustrating result for Biggleswade's management team on Wednesday. Photo: Guy Wills.

Green was called into action again six minutes later as he pulled off a fine save to prevent Louis Rose from doubling Ware’s lead.

Theo Ofori was next to come close as the hosts were struggling for rhythm and he saw his effort cleared off the line by Dan Newton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Biggleswade finally came into the game and visiting `keeper Fred Burbidge did well to save from Adam Hunt.

Then, on 33 minutes, the Greens were back on level terms when Newton headed home following a corner.

However, two minutes before half-time, Ware re-took the lead when, after more good work from Ofori, Brandon Adams tucked the ball past Green.

The opening period of the second half became a little scrappy but then, on 71 minutes, the visitors stretched their lead to 3-1 when Dan Rumens headed powerfully past Green from a corner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eleven minutes from time, Ware could have put the tie to bed when, incredibly, they struck the bar twice in succession.

They did find a fourth, however, with six minutes remaining and it was the dangerous Ofori who got a goal his performance deserved with a clinical finish.

So, Biggleswade’s record-breaking season, when they finished the highest they have ever achieved, came to a disappointing end.

In the other semi-final, Didcot Town ensured they will host the final against Ware by beating Walthamstow 3-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement