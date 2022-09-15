Biggleswade sides both exit the FA Trophy on the same night

Dave Northfield's Biggleswade FC were beaten at Halesowen.

Town were beaten 1-0 at the home of Leicestershire side Shepshed Dynamo, while FC fell 5-2 in the West Midlands at Halesowen Town who scored three late goals to confirm their passage through.

After a goalless first-half at Shepshed, which had seen Timmy Smith make two fine saves for the visitors and Obi Onyewagara and Jon Clements both see efforts blocked for Biggleswade, the second-half then saw Ashley Hay twice go close to giving them the lead.

But Shepshed finally struck in the 72nd minute when a throw-in wasn’t cleared and Jordan Smith’s deflected shot found the corner of Smith’s net.

Despite late pressure, Biggleswade couldn’t force an equaliser and Dynamo progressed.

For Biggleswade FC, it was a frustrating night as despite leading 2-1 at half-time, Halesowen bounced back in the second-half to win the tie.

The hosts led through Richard Gregory’s long range strike on 20 minutes, but Biggleswade levelled four minutes later when Tom Coles finished well from Dan Bond’s pass.

Then a fine header from debutant Mekhi Angol put the visitors ahead on 33 minutes after an excellent cross from Reiss Oteng.

However, the game turned with four goals in the last 25 minutes for Halesowen, who had made a series of substitutions that changed the match.

They levelled on 66 through Richard Smith, then nine minutes later Jamie Insall’s bullet header made it 3-2.

Two goals in the last four minutes killed Biggleswade off, as first of all Smith got his second and then a fine chip from Insall rounded things off for Halesowen.

Biggleswade United, meanwhile, have been out of action following last weekend’s postponements due to the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, but get back on the pitch this weekend with a trip to Ardley United on Saturday.

Town are in action in the FA Cup second qualifying round at East Thurrock, who saw off FC in the last round.