Biggleswade sides fly out of the traps with wins galore

Biggleswade Town's players applaud their fans after Tuesday's win. Photo: BTFC.

​All three of Biggleswade’s sides are in terrific form as the new season gains momentum.

Both Biggleswade Town and Biggleswade FC have won their two opening league games in SPL Division One Central, while in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division, Biggleswade United are on three-game winning streak in all competitions and remain unbeaten all five of their games so far.

The latest of their wins came on Tuesday night as they overcame Kempston Rovers 2-1 at the Verdant Stadium, that coming three days after a 4-1 victory at Cockfosters.

And speaking after Tuesday’s win, boss Kane Dougherty was again a happy man.

He said: “It was really important to get three points. At times it didn’t feel like it was going to be our day given how many chances we missed, but credit to Kempston as we knew as long as we let them stay in the game they’d have a couple of opportunities and they did.

"It was disappointing to concede from a set piece and the goal Liam Smyth had disallowed in the first-half, I’ve never seen a decision like that.

"But the goals we scored showed the difference having those kinds of attackers can make, and as a team we played some really good stuff at times and just had to be patient.”

Attention now turns back to the FA Cup for United as they go to step four side Leighton Town on Saturday, who have also enjoyed an impressive start to the season with two 4-1 wins in a row.

Biggleswade Town’s Division One Central campaign got under way on Saturday with a 2-1 win at home to Enfield FC, before they then won 1-0 at Hitchin Town on Tuesday night, Ebenezer Addo Kufuor with all three of their goals so far and all of them in the last ten minutes of the game.

The Waders now prepare to face Enfield again this weekend, with their FA Cup preliminary round tie away from home due to take place on Sunday due to Enfield’s groundshare with Hertford Town.

Biggleswade FC opened with a 2-1 success at Rayners Lane on Saturday before following that up with a 3-1 success at MK Irish on Tuesday.

FC have no game this weekend as they are already out of the FA Cup so next play on August 23.​