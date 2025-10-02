Biggleswade Town go top as FC drop points, while United continue good start

Alex Marsh on the ball for Biggleswade FC against Barton Town on Friday night. Photo: Guy Wills.

​Biggleswade Town have displaced Biggleswade FC at the top of the SPL Division One Central standings.

Jimmy Martin’s men are now unbeaten in their opening seven games, while FC fell to their first league defeat of the campaign at Stotfold on Tuesday night.

Biggleswade United are also going well in the SSML Premier Division, now sitting fifth in the table with just one defeat so far.

*Biggleswade Town produced an impressive display to win 4-1 at Northwood on Saturday.

The Waders found themselves 3-0 inside 39 minutes, Josh Steele hooking home early on, Harrison Rookard getting a second and then Damani Hunter scoring from the spot.

Northwood pulled a goal back before the break, but Lynton Goss netted the fourth Waders goal on the hour mark.

On Tuesday night, Steele again put Biggleswade ahead at home to Welwyn Garden City, but a second-half equaliser ensured a share of the spoils.

Assistant manager Gary Jackson said afterwards: “It was a hard-fought game and I think Welwyn did well in the second-half and out-battled us a bit. We had some good chances in the first-half that we could have put away and got a few more goals but maybe it was a fair result in the end.”

The Waders next go to London Lions on Saturday.

*Biggleswade FC drew 1-1 at home to Barton Town last Friday night, Alex Marsh with a second-half equaliser.

On Tuesday night, they then suffered their first league defeat of the season as hosts Stotfold ran out 3-1 winners, Temi Akinbusoye putting FC ahead in the first-half but three goals in eight minutes from Richesse Mvioki, Luca Cardines and Henry Snee turned things around.

FC next go to Ashford United in the FA Trophy third qualifying round this weekend, then visit Hertford Town in the league next Tuesday.

*Biggleswade United won 2-0 at AFC Welwyn on Saturday thanks to goals from Kit Brown and Sam Ezenwaka.

On Tuesday night, they then held league leaders Winslow United to a 2-2 draw at the Verdant Stadium, Mekhi Angol and Liam Smyth with the goals.

United go to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Saturday.

