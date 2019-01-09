Burnside bags winner as Royals make a fine start

Potton United began 2019 in perfect fashion by securing a 2-1 win at county rivals Leighton in the SSML Premier on Saturday.

Potton were at full strength with James Sage returning at centre half and a front two pairing of Murrell and Burnside.

Leighton v Potton United. Picture: Jane Russell

Leighton could have taken the lead on two minutes when a square ball found Mcknee in the box but his shot lacked conviction and went wide.

Potton woke up from this and could have taken the lead on 10 minutes when a Jonny Hall corner found Danny Webb, whose header was saved by Charlie Jones.

It was the home team who took the lead against the run of play when the tricky Lewis McBride was given far too much time and space and his powerful shot sailed in the top corner on 25 minutes.

The Royals remained on top for the remainder of the half but did not convert good chances.

Jack Newland was unlucky when his 20 yard shot was well saved by Jones and then Danny Webb had two chances which were both created by Jonny Hall, one which was cleared off the line and the other put wide.

If they continued to play with the same high tempo game then surely the positive forward play of the Royals would be rewarded in the second half.

This proved to be true after just 22 seconds of the second half. Aaron Murrell muscled the ball off the defender who played in Webb who forced home his 17th goal of the season.

Potton though seemed to undo all their good work on 53 minutes when Tom Blatch, who looked to be still feeling the effects of an earlier injury, bought down Caines and the referee rightly awarded the penalty.

Mcbride though lacked conviction from the spot and his penalty was well saved by Tyler Josephs.

The game then developed in a midfield battle but this suited the physical no-nonsense style of Potton central midfielders Smail and Don.

Potton looked the more likely team to go onto win and they took the lead on 76 minutes. Ryan Don won the ball in midfield and played it through to Jim Burnside who’s initial shot was blocked. But the tireless number nine was not to be denied and he picked up the pieces and drilled home the rebound to give Potton the lead.

Leighton did have a chance to level with four minutes left but Tyler Josephs again saved well from the free kick.

Potton face Leighton Town again on Saturday although this time at the Hollow before playing Peterborough Northern Star in the Hinchingbrooke Cup at home on Tuesday.