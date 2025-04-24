Cup glory for Biggleswade United as they see off league champions in final

Biggleswade United celebrate their cup win on Wednesday night.

​Biggleswade United ended their season in style with victory in the Dudley Latham Memorial Cup final on Wednesday night.

United saw off runaway league champions MK Irish 3-1 at the home of Potton United, in a competition for all SSML Premier Division clubs.

Liam Smyth put United ahead just three minutes in, before MK Irish levelled from the penalty spot on 16.

But straight from the kick-off, Newman Carney scored a stunning goal from inside his own half to put United immediately back in front.

Henry Snee then wrapped up the win in second-half stoppage time to ensure United’s opponents couldn’t complete a league and cup double.

And speaking after the win, United boss Kane Dougherty was delighted.

He said: “I thought it was a really good game and you can see why MK Irish have done so well this season – congratulations to them on their title win and I’m sure they’ll do well at step four.

"They’re excellent and made things really difficult for us. I thought today would be the hardest day in terms of team selection as I had 22 players available and weren’t playing well but we changed things, and I’m not sure MK were expecting that.

"I thought we did really well in the first-half. Obviously we scored two great goals, one at the start of the half and then an amazing goal from Newman which even I didn’t see coming.

"Then in the second-half we’ve hit the bar twice and had a couple of other chances so were good value for the win.

"It’s been frustrating and disappointing in the last seven or eight games to have faded away in terms of our play-off hopes but we knew that the cup final added a bit of pressure and we wanted to give something back to the fans, and that was pretty much the team talk sorted.

“The lads have worked hard over the season for a new team that was put together out of nowhere, so to come away with some silverware was some real reward for their hard work all season.”

United had ended the league campaign in eighth place after losing to Potton United on Saturday. Details on page 31.

