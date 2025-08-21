FA Cup exits for Town and United

Jimmy Martin's Waders were beaten in the FA Cup.

​Biggleswade Town exited the FA Cup at the first hurdle on Sunday as they were beaten 4-2 at Enfield FC.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having won both of their league games so far, the Waders couldn’t maintain that form going into the FA Cup and were ultimately well beaten.

Remarkably, the game was goalless until the 51st minute when Enfield went in front, but Biggleswade equalised nine minutes later when Liam Andrews found the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Enfield re-took the lead within four minutes and added two further goals for a commanding lead, Barsa Mirtahmasebi netting a consolation for Biggleswade in stoppage time.

The Waders return to action on Bank Holiday Monday with the first ‘Biggleswade derby’ of the season as Biggleswade FC visit for a 3pm start.

Biggleswade FC were without a game last weekend and will play on Saturday when they welcome Town’s FA Cup conquerors Enfield to Bedford in the league.

*Biggleswade United were also knocked out of the FA Cup as they lost 3-1 at step four side Leighton Town on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leighton led 2-0 before Scott Metcalfe reduced the arrears right on half-time, a third Leighton goal in the second-half securing their passage through.

United were then involved in an extraordinary game at Crawley Green in the league on Tuesday night.

Kane Dougherty’s men led 3-0 at half-time through Will McNeill, Liam Smyth and Metcalfe’s seventh goal of the season.

But the home side battled back after half-time to score three goals in 13 minutes and draw level, only for McNeill to put United back in front just after the hour mark.

However, Crawley Green levelled once more on 89 minutes to earn a share of the spoils.

United now go to Wormley Rovers next Tuesday night, aiming to remain unbeaten in the league.

​