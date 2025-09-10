FC in cup thriller while United also win, but Waders exit FA Trophy

Alex Marsh scores against Stotfold. Photo: Guy Wills.

​Biggleswade FC’s great start to the season continued with two cup victories in 48 hours – and both were won on penalties.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​On Saturday, they drew 2-2 at Concord Rangers in the FA Trophy before winning the tie 4-2 on penalties.

Then, on Monday night at home to Stotfold in the Beds Senior Cup, FC were 4-0 up at half-time before Stotfold produced a remarkable comeback to make it 4-4 in stoppage time, before FC again prevailed on spot kicks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s game saw Concord score early before Pete Holmes levelled and Adam Hunt put FC ahead, the hosts levelling right on half-time.

After no further goals, FC prevailed from the spot with Ibi Rashid saving two penalties and they’ll now host Hitchin in the next round.

On Monday night, FC produced a stunning first-half to lead 4-0 at the break through Alex Marsh’s penalty, Temi Akinbusoye, Raf Wielblad and George Bailey.

But Stotfold fought back as Dan Kemp, Henry Snee, a Billy Baird own goal and Jack Brown’s last gasp strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, FC prevailed 5-4 on penalties to progress, and now have a weekend free of action due to original opponents Hertford playing in the FA Cup.

*Biggleswade Town exited the FA Trophy with a 3-1 loss at home to Hitchin Town on Saturday.

But they bounced back to then win 5-1 at Crawley Green on Tuesday in the Beds Senior Cup.

The Waders return to action on Saturday when they host Leverstock Green in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Biggleswade United were 3-0 winners at home to Harpenden Town on Saturday to go fifth in the SSML Premier Division table.

Kit Brown, Scott Metcalfe and Jeremiah Luwero got the goals to make it two league wins on the bounce without conceding.

Boss Kane Dougherty said: “It was a really good performance and important for us to build on last week’s 4-0 win.

"That consistency is all we’ve been lacking this season – performances haven’t been bad at all in the games where we’ve picked up points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were patient and felt we should have come in at half-time maybe two or three goals up, so we had to deal with that and manage it and deserved the win.”

United host Haringey Borough in the league this weekend.