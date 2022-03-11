FOOTBALL: Crunch clash for Waders, FC preparing for derby, United look to build on good week and Potton head to Hinckley

Football news.

Southern League Premier Central basement boys Biggleswade Town are seven points from safety, but have the opportunity to pick up a vital win this weekend.

Nuneaton Borough - in 17th, four places and eight points ahead of the Waders - will be the visitors on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Town, who didn’t play this weekend, have the chance to collect three vital points and drag their opponents further into the relegation.

Biggleswade FC return to Southern League Division One Central action at Welwyn Garden City on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

Ninth-placed Biggleswade drew 2-2 at Ware on Saturday, Thomas Coles netting a brace, his second a 90th-minute equaliser.

In the United Counties League Premier Division South, Biggleswade United head to seventh-place Coventry Sphinx on Saturday (KO 3pm) looking to add to the four-point gap that separates them and the bottom two.

They picked up four points this week, Connor Inskip and Taylor Rhiney on target in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at Lutterworth Town and Rhiney netting the only goal of the game in Saturday’s win at Easington Sports, which saw United’s Joshua Sturniolo dismissed in the first half.

United will also host Bedford Town in the county cup on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

Potton, 13th in the UCLPremier South were beaten 3-2 at home by Coventry Sphinx on Saturday - but can consider themselves unlucky not to have got something out of the match.

Jimmy Martin had to make some changes with players being unavailable and a slow start saw Sphinx take a 2-0 lead through Callum Stewart and Matthew Shipman.

James Smith gave Potton hope as he scored from close range in the 35th minute.

But seconds later Louis Guest grabbed Sphinx’s third.

In the 42nd minute a good move down the Potton left ended with George Brinkman’s shot beating the keeper to reduce the arrears, the final goal of the game.