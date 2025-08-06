​Mixed fortunes in the FA Cup for local sides

Biggleswade FC bosses Mark Inskip (left) and Dave Northfield saw their side exit the FA Cup. Photo: Guy Wills.

​There were mixed feelings for local sides as the FA Cup got under way for many last weekend.

Biggleswade United were the happiest of all, as they ran out 5-1 winners at home to former FA Vase winners Newport Pagnell Town.

Scott Metcalfe scored twice with other goals coming from Jeremiah Luwero, Will McNeill and Liam Smyth, with United being 4-0 up at half-time.

And boss Kane Dougherty was delighted, saying afterwards: “We’d been frustrated by the midweek draw but tried to be a bit more patient and play through midfield more and it seemed to work for us.

"We punished them and were ruthless. We’ve got good footballers here who can get the ball down and play so that can benefit us.”

United will now go to Leighton Town in the next round on August 16, but before that it’s a return to league action and a trip to Cockfosters on Saturday before they then host Kempston Rovers next Tuesday night.

*Biggleswade FC couldn’t emulate last season’s run to the fourth qualifying round as they were beaten by Welwyn Garden City in a replay on Tuesday night.

The sides drew 2-2 after a remarkable end to the game on Saturday, with FC leading 1-0 after 89 minutes before Welwyn turned the game around to lead in stoppage time with FC also having had a man sent off, before the hosts levelled with a last-gasp penalty.

However, Welwyn prevailed 2-0 in Tuesday’s replay. FC now go to Rayners Lane in their league opener on Saturday before hosting MK Irish 48 hours later.

Also in the FA Cup, Potton United lost 4-1 at Eynesbury (see page 31), Arlesey Town won 5-1 at Kempston Rovers and Stotfold lost 4-0 at home to Redbridge.

*Biggleswade Town begin their season with a home game against Enfield on Saturday before going to Hitchin next Tuesday.​