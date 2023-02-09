Mixed week for town;s trio despite winning weekend

Jon Clements (left) and Harry Draper (right), who both scored twice, celebrate one of Clements' goals against Aylesbury. Photo by Mike Snell.

​In Saturday’s SPL Division One Central action, Biggleswade Town ran out 4-1 winners at home to struggling Aylesbury United, Jon Clements and Harry Draper both scoring twice to ensure a comfortable victory.

However, on Tuesday night, Town ran into in-form and runaway league leaders Berkhamsted who stretched their lead to ten points from Biggleswade FC at the top, with two games in hand.

Clements was again on target for Town on 59 minutes to cancel out Jonathan Lacey’s penalty, but two minutes later Brad Wadkins netted what would prove to be the winner and which leaves Town in 12th place and eight points off the play-off places as they prepare to visit Hadley on Saturday and then host Ware next Tuesday night.

FC, meanwhile needed a late winner to see off hosts AFC Dunstable on Saturday and keep themselves firmly in the play-off hunt, as well as ready to pounce should Berkhamsted stutter considerably in their title chase.

Alex Marsh put FC ahead right on the stroke of half-time, only for Sam McLelland to level things up on the hour mark.

But George Wheeler-Bailey struck the winner in the 89th minute to secure the points.

FC now host Hertford Town on Saturday.

Biggleswade United enjoyed a 2-0 win in the league at struggling Colney Heath on Saturday to move up to eighth in the Spartan South Midlands League standings.

Taylor Rhiney and Markel Cousins got the goals as United responded well to their FA Vase exit a week earlier.

On Tuesday night, the Bedfordshire Senior Challenge Cup tie at home to Luton Town Development had to be abandoned after an hour due to a serious injury to United keeper Tom Wyant. It was later confirmed Wyant has suffered a broken leg.

A fundraising page has now been set up to aid Wyant through his recovery, a link for which can be found via United’s Twitter feed.

Luton were 4-1 up at the time, Casey Pettit having hit a five-minute hat-trick in the first-half. It is expected the result of the match will stand