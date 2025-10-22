Potton knocked out of Cup by Biggleswade

POTTON UNITED 0, BIGGLESWADE UNITED 4

Two goals in each half by Biggleswade United knocked Potton out of this seasons Beds FA County Cup.

Potton were without regular goalkeeper Sam Galatis who went down with a sickness over the weekend and he was replaced by youngster Jack Marshall who could not be faulted for any of the goals. Due to injuries and trying to give some of the squad some playing time Manager Jack Galatis made some changes from last Saturday’s team.

In the 7th minute it could not have started any worse for Potton when Biggleswade opened the scoring with Lewis scoring a close range header. Things did not get any better when Lewis scored the second goal four minutes later.

Adewumi Aladetimi made a good run down the left before shooting wide. Hankins saw his shot saved by Marshall and then a header from Lewis hit the cross bar. Soon afterwards Aladetimi and Freddie Moriarty combined well to pass to Reece Crowter whose shot was saved by the keeper. Minutes later there was a scramble in the Biggleswade goalmouth with both Jack Moriarty and Aladetimi seeing efforts block on the line.

Owusu made a run down the left before firing over.Just before the half time whistle Aladetimi made a good run but delayed shooting and the chance was gone.

HT 0-2

Aladetimi, who looked Potton’s most dangerous forward, had to be replaced at half time due to an injury.

Biggleswade scored an early goal in the 47th minute when a shot from Hankins found the back of the net. After Potton had given the ball away Ezenweka shot wide. Hankins was wide with his shot and a free kick from Irish went just wide of the post.

In the 76th minute Biggleswade scored goal number four when a good through ball found Hankins who shot past Marshall. Potton replied with Kurtis Alleyne shot over the bar.

At the other end Day headed over and following a good move Hankins shot wide. Eddie Connolly made a good run and from 25 yards sent in a shot that keeper Mollison had to dive full length to save at the expense of a corner.Just before the final whistle Josh Brown cleared an effort from Luwero off the line.

FT 0-4

Potton United:Jack Marshall, Mikey Tierney, Matt Gilbert (Eddie Connolly), Harvey Vegh, Dan Wappett, Josh Brown, Reece Crowter, Devonte Simms, Freddie Moriarty (Kutis Alleyne), Jack Moriarty, Adewumi Aladetimi (Cameron Watson)

This match appeared to lack the usual competitive atmosphere of a local cup derby—at least there were no bookings!

Potton do not have a fixture on Saturday, October 25 but return to a League Fixture with Arlesey Town on Tuesday, October 28.