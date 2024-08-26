Potton win on penalties

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

POTTON UNITED 2, LITTLE OAKLEY 2 (Potton win 3-2 on penalties)

Potton progressed to the next round of the FA Vase, winning the match 3-2 on penalties with Little Oakley having two players being shown red cards.

In reality if Potton had taken their chances they should have won it in normal time. Again another entertaining game for the spectators with both sides trying to play football. Potton were without James Smith, Jack Thomas and Eddie Connolly and included Toluwalope Ikuyinminu on loan from Biggleswade Town.

Little Oakley attacked early on with Mills, who proved a handful throughout the match, seeing his shot saved by James Hoskins and then Hoskins saved a header from Davis following a corner.

Potton missed a through ball to Badham which saw Hoskins come to Potton’s rescue again. At this stage Potton were not controlling matters and from a corner Hoskins pushed Ladbrook’s effort over the bar.

Potton gradually grew into the game with a good move between Cole Butler and Toluwalope Ikuyinminu ended with him heading over the bar. From a corner Dan Tappett headed over the bar and then Josh Brown played the ball to Charlie Clarke who saw his effort cleared off the line.

Ikuyinminu shot over, Harry Forde was just wide with his effort and a low centre from Reece Crowter found Jordan Brown at the far post and he saw his effort rebound from the post. Mills was wide with his effort and a centre from Josh Brown eluded everyone. HT 0-0

Potton started by giving the ball away allowing Davis to shoot over the bar and then a shot from Riley was saved full length by Hoskins. Potton started to come into the match and Crowter saw his shot blocked.

In the 54th minute Potton took the lead when a low cross from Crowter was netted from close range by Ikuyinminu.

The lead only last two minutes when a corner for Little Oakley appeared to be deflected as an own goal but Mills was claiming it as his.

In the 61st minute Cole Butler played the ball to Jordan Brown who was brought down in the penalty area by Ladbrook, who was shown a red card as the referee adjudged he was the last defender. Josh Brown made no mistake from the spot.

Once again the lead was short because three minutes late a centre from Davis was headed home by the unmarked Mills.

Potton retaliated again and a centre from Crowter was narrowly missed by Forde. A through ball to Jordan Brown saw his effort cleared off the line and at the other end Hipkin’s was put through but a tackle from Essa Rashan saved the day.

Towards the end Potton again dominated play against the ten men with Crowter heading wide from Forde’s cross and then Crowter was fouled in the penalty area. This time the keeper saved Josh Brown’s spot kick.

In the closing minutes Little Oakley were reduced to nine men when Smith was shown red for a dangerous tackle. Just before the final whistle Mills saw his shot saved by Hoskins. FT 2-2

So to penalties, which unusually were taken at the Cricket Club End. Potton won 3-2 with once again Hoskins being the hero—saving two and Little Oakley missing with the other.

Potton United: James Hoskins, Essa Rashan, Harry Forde, Josh Brown, Dan Wappett, Toluwalope Ikuyinminu (Raheem Kamara), Cole Butler (Ryan Lamond), Jordan Brown, Charlie Clarke (Jesse Armoo), Reece Crowter (Tyler Morgan)

So into the next round when Potton entertain Hullbridge Sports on Saturday 21 September at The Hutchinson Hollow. Hullbridge Sports also play in the Essex Senior League. Last season they visited in the FA Vase and we lost 3-1—so chance to avenge that defeat!!!

Next Saturday, August 31, we visit Colney Heath in a League match.