Round-up: Biggleswade Town remain unbeaten after thriller

Jimmy Martin saw his Biggleswade Town side bounce back from 2-0 down to win on Saturday.

​Biggleswade Town remain unbeaten in the SPL Division One Central after an entertaining 5-3 win at home to Leverstock Green last weekend.

​The result means the Waders have won three and drawn one of their four league games so far and are just three points behind early leaders Biggleswade FC in the standings, having played a game fewer.

On Saturday, they found themselves two goals down inside seven minutes as Jeffery Sekyere and Juan Valasco netted for the visitors.

But they remarkably had levelled things up by the 16th minute thanks to Ebe Kufuour and Lynton Goss, only to fall behind again to Iker Leon’s penalty before the break.

The second-half saw Biggleswade take control, and two goals in three minutes from Liam Andrews and Goss saw them ahead just after the hour mark, before Alfie Powell made sure of the points with 11 minutes to go.

Boss Jimmy Martin told the club’s media after the game: “Defensively I think it’s the poorest we’ve been, certainly with the players we’ve got in our side and the potential I think they’ve got. To go 2-0 down so early was a bit of a shock but it was of our own doing.

"It was good for Lynton Goss to get off the mark and get that little bit of pressure lifted. He’s a running forward and aggressive in his nature and that’s what I want him to do as often as possible.”

Martin added that the numerous changes to his squad following relegation last season were necessary given the change in level.

He added: “It’s a completely different level from last year and completely different squad in that we were really physical and athletic before but are nowhere near that this year, instead we’ve recruited power, aggression and experience and at the moment the boys are doing fine.

"There’s loads more to come from them but we’re very early in the season. We’ve lost in the FA Cup and FA Trophy so the league is our focus now.”

Biggleswade go to Barton Rovers on Saturday.

*Biggleswade United remain fifth in the SSML Premier Division after a 0-0 draw with Haringey Borough last weekend.

They host Hadleigh United in the FA Vase on Saturday.

*Biggleswade FC had no game last weekend and next host Hitchin Town in the FA Trophy on Friday night.