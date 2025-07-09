Sides do battle in friendlies as FA Cup, FA Vase and FA Trophy ties drawn

Biggleswade United have been handed home ties in the FA Vase and FA Cup.

​Biggleswade United continued their pre-season with a 3-3 draw at Moulton on Tuesday night.

An own goal plus a brace for Mekhi Angol earned United a share of the spoils.

United will travel to take on Ampthill at Redbourn School on Saturday (1.30pm) before then going to Letchworth next Tuesday night.

Biggleswade FC, meanwhile, ran out 1-0 winners at Potton United on Tuesday, Dan Bond scoring the only goal.

FC next go to Kempston Rovers on Monday night before hosting Cambridge United’s Academy two days later.

Arlesey Town were beaten 2-0 by Barton Town on Tuesday having beaten Frenford 4-1 on Saturday.

Our local clubs have also been finding out who they will face in the opening rounds of the FA Vase, FA Cup and FA Trophy.

FA Cup extra preliminary around (August 2): Biggleswade FC v Welwyn Garden City, Biggleswade Utd v Newport Pagnell Town, Eynesbury Rovers v Potton United, Kempston Rovers v Arlesey Town Stotfold v Redbridge

FA Cup preliminary round (August 16): Enfield or Wormley Rovers v Biggleswade Town,

FA Trophy first qualifying round (September 6): Biggleswade Town v Hitchin Town, Concord Rangers v Biggleswade FC, Stotfold v Mildenhall Town.

FA Vase first qualifying round (August 23): Haverhill Rovers v Langford, Rayleigh Town v Potton Utd, Shefford Town & Campton v FC Romania.

FA Vase second qualifying round (September 20): Biggleswade Utd v Barkingside or Hadleigh Utd.