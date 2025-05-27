United confirm friendly games while FC appoint reserve team boss

New Biggleswade FC Reserves boss Adam Drakulic (left) with first team joint manager Dave Northfield. Photo: Biggleswade FC.

​Biggleswade United have confirmed their pre-season schedule as they prepare for the 2025/26 campaign.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United are looking to improve on their eighth place finish in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division last season, and have lined up several useful tests.

They’ll open up with a game against Stotfold Development in a match to be played at Stratton School on Saturday, June 28 at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ll then play FC Peterborough at the same venue a week later with another 2pm start, before then going to Moulton on Tuesday, July 8 at 7.45pm.

United will then take on Ampthill on Saturday, July 12, this time at Redbourne School in Ampthill with a 1.45pm start.

Letchworth will then play host to United on Tuesday, July 15 at 7.45pm, before United travel to Yaxley on Saturday, July 19 at 1pm.

The final friendly, and the only one to take place at the Verdant Stadium, will see United host step four side Barton Rovers on Tuesday, July 22 with a 7.45pm start.

The new SSML season will then begin on Saturday, July 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Biggleswade FC have confirmed the appointment of Adam Drakulic as the club’s new reserve team manager.

FC have been in search of a new manager since the end of the 2024/25 season after management team Dan O’Brien, Phil Smailes and Ollie Machin decided to step back from their respective roles.

Drakulic, who hopes to continue still playing alongside his new role, commented; “FC is a great club with amazing people, who I have a lot of respect for. This is a brilliant opportunity for myself personally and I appreciate being given the chance. I can’t wait to get started.”

Club secretary Lee Rusbridge commented on the appointment: “With Dan, Phil and Ollie stepping back, there was a concern that we might not have a reserve team for the forthcoming campaign, so we were naturally pleased when Adam got in touch to express his interest in taking on the role.

" Whilst taking on this role will be a challenge for him, he knows the local football scene and we have no doubt he’ll be giving it everything to make us competitive.” ​