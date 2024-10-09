​Waders out of the FA Cup while United draw 5-5

Jimmy Martin's Biggleswade Town lost at Alfreton in the FA Cup.

​There were goals galore for Biggleswade Town and Biggleswade United this week, with a mixed bag of results.

The Waders finally played their delayed FA Cup third qualifying round tie with Alfreton Town, but were forced to switch the match to Derbyshire due to ongoing issues related to Biggleswade’s pitch which had been waterlogged.

In the end, the National League North side prevailed 6-0 on their own patch, setting up a home tie with Spennymoor Town in the process.

Three days earlier, Town had enjoyed better luck in the FA Trophy as they won 1-0 at Marlow in the third qualifying round.

That sets up a home tie with Potters Bar Town in the first round (proper) on October 26.

This weekend, Biggleswade will welcome Stratford Town in the SPL Premier Central.

Biggleswade United, meanwhile, were involved in a remarkable 5-5 draw at home to FC Romania on Saturday in the SSML Premier Division.

United held 2-0 and 3-1 leads at points during the game, but eventually had to rely on Liam Smyth’s late goal to earn the draw, Smyth in turn completing his hat-trick to add to other goals from Scott Metcalfe and Kevin Owusu.

The result leaves United seventh in the league after 13 games, though most teams below them have at least one game in hand.

Kane Dougherty’s men were due to take on London Lions in the Gladwish Challenge Trophy on Wednesday night (9th), before then hosting Crawley Green on Saturday at the Verdant Stadium in the league.

