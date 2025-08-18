Local farrier Luke Reynolds wins East of England Country Backswording Championship

Aisle O'var Academy of Arms Club Members. Photo: Neil Darlow

After a gruelling, and often bruising, competition which lasted six hours in blazing sunshine, Luke Reynolds, the popular farrier from Tempsford, having fought eleven other competitors, finally defeated last year’s winner Ross Brown to take the East of England Country Backswording Championship and the Sandy Trophy.

The event, hosted by local HEMA club the Aisle O’var Academy of Arms, was held on Fallowfield, Sandy on Saturday 9 August 2025, and was attended by the Mayor of Sandy, Joanna Hewitt, who awarded the trophies.

Aisle O’var Chief Instructor and former World Champion Maister Jed Pascoe spoke highly of Reynolds: “Luke has trained hard and taken on board everything he has been taught. He is also great fun in class and highly respected by all”. Truly a rising star.

The Sandy Trophy is a coveted award and entries for this year’s competition came from as far away as Europe, to which ECB champ Luke says: “Our little town in Bedfordshire is becoming a well-known location in the world of international historical fencing.”

Luke Reynolds being presented with the trophy by the Mayor of Sandy

This year, the AOAA has taught ECB in Dijon, in the Midlands and in Surrey. Luke goes on to say: “It’s great that this historical sport, which has references in paintings by JMW Turner and William Hogarth, has found new life in Sandy. We have been training here at Maple Tree Primary School since 2016, and the Sandy AOAA is now the flagship for English Country Backswording worldwide.” With competitors lining up from the Midlands, West Country, Belgium and Holland, next year’s ECB championship promises to be a big event for Sandy.