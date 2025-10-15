Match report: Potton United 2 Kempston Rovers 2

Potton United saw two points slip away after conceding a stoppage time penalty.

A penalty to Kempston Rovers in the third minute of added time stopped Potton collecting all three points.

Potton started brightly playing some good football with Harvey Vegh shooting over and then Cole Butler saw his shot blocked. Taylor Rhiney played the ball to Freddie Moriarty who shot over and Rhiney shot wide.From a Kempston free kick a header from Ajana rebounded from the cross bar.

From a corner Donkor headed wide. Eddie Connolly played a delightful through ball to Rhiney and with the keeper advancing his 25 yard shot went just over the bar. Potton continued to press and after a determined run by Cole Butler he passed to Rhiney whose firm shot found the back of the net.

Just before the half time whistle Freddie Moriarty saw his shot saved. nd half Connolly played a good ball to Rhiney who shot wide from close in. In the 49th minute Kempston equalised when Stephens-Abbey collected the ball on the edge of the penalty area and curled a shot into the top right hand corner of the goal.

Potton fought back with Butler shooting wide and Connolly volleying over the bar.Cole sent in a dangerous centre that Sonny Gardner did well to clear. Connolly saw his shot saved by the keeper at the expense of a corner and from the corner Ben Holmes headed wide. Butler had a good run before shooting wide. Sam Galatis saved a shot from Cole pushing it for a corner and then he saved a 25 yard shot from Moussa.

Potton were awarded a free kick and Rhiney saw his shot pushed round the post by the keeper. Gardner the saw his header saved by the keeper. In the 88th minute Potton scored their second goal and it came about in strange circumstances. Kempston had cleared their defence with a long ball over the top of Potton’s defence and with Bomolo trying to run onto it Galatis came out of the penalty to beat him to the ball and then avoid his tackle before sending a long ball into the Kempston half.

This then eventually found Rhiney who shot into the roof of the net. Former Potton player Nathan Mullins then shot narrowly over the bar. In the 3rd minute of added time Gardner tackled a Kempston player just inside the box and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. With Potton disputing the decision the real problem was the Kempston player was not going anywhere and a tackle did not need to be made thus avoiding the referee having to make a decision. Bomolo scored from the spot kick to equalise. A centre from Ajana was deflected over the cross bar by a Potton defender before Mullins shot over the bar.

For the neutral it was an entertaining game of football with both sides playing in the right spirit. The referee tried to let the game flow and only showed yellow cards to the Kempston bench and a Kempston player for diving in the last minute of the match.

For the Potton management it is again very frustrating getting so near, and yet so far, from collecting three points. The effort of Potton players could not be faulted.

Potton’s next match is away to Harlow Town in the League on Saturday 18 October KO 3.00pm.Then on Tuesday 21 October Biggleswade United are the visitors in the Beds Fa County Cup KO 7.45pm.